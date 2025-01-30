Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 114.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.28 per share, with a total value of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,036.44. This trade represents a 4.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Jackson Financial from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

