Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 447.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.