Capital Investment Counsel LLC Has $12.90 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.2% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $446,000. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 1,977 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $964.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $427.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $690.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,008.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $953.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $905.62.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,019.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.