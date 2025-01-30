Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,488 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.28% of Carlisle Companies worth $46,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,827,000 after acquiring an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CSL opened at $389.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $310.04 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

