CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) CFO Sells $187,206.95 in Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $187,206.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,118,081.93. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CAVA Group Trading Up 7.4 %

CAVA opened at $135.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average of $119.44. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 294.06 and a beta of 3.21.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 68.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

