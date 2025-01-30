Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cormark Analyst Says

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$93.00 to C$137.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Celestica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE:CLS traded up C$21.78 on Thursday, reaching C$166.77. 714,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,785. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$139.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$99.85. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$43.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.90.

In other Celestica news, Director Michael M. Wilson sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.77, for a total transaction of C$723,030.57. Also, Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.54, for a total transaction of C$185,293.91. Insiders sold a total of 94,354 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.