Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Downgraded by Barclays to Strong Sell

Barclays downgraded shares of Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Cellcom Israel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CELJF opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. Cellcom Israel has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.
About Cellcom Israel
