Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

Cellcom Israel stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. Cellcom Israel has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

