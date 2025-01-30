Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Cellcom Israel Stock Performance
Cellcom Israel stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. Cellcom Israel has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.10.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile
