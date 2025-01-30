Cencora (NYSE:COR) Given New $251.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.40.

Cencora Stock Up 0.5 %

Cencora Increases Dividend

COR stock opened at $256.45 on Wednesday. Cencora has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $257.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.30 and its 200 day moving average is $235.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,912. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 6,855.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cencora by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 338,452 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cencora by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,077,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after buying an additional 308,773 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Cencora by 21.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,771,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,867 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

