Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Short Interest Update

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 257.5% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.8 days.
Central Asia Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Central Asia Metals stock remained flat at $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $2.74.
Central Asia Metals Company Profile
