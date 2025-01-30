Century Communities Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) recently released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the homebuilder saw a 13% year-over-year increase in net income to $102.7 million, equating to $3.20 per diluted share. Adjusted net income also rose by 18% to $112.0 million, or $3.49 per diluted share. The company reported pre-tax income of $135.2 million and total revenues of $1.3 billion.

For the full year 2024, Century Communities recorded a net income of $333.8 million, or $10.40 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the period was $355.1 million, or $11.06 per diluted share. The company reported total revenues of $4.4 billion, with home sales revenues totaling $4.3 billion.

Key highlights for the fourth quarter included a community count of 322 (a company record), deliveries of 3,198 homes, and net new home contracts of 2,467. The fourth quarter also saw an adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 22.9%.

For the full year, Century Communities achieved a company record of 11,007 home deliveries, with net new home contracts totaling 10,676, marking a 21% year-over-year increase. The adjusted homebuilding gross margin for the full year was 23.3%.

“Our fourth quarter deliveries of 3,198 homes were a quarterly record for the Company and a 13% sequential increase,” stated Dale Francescon, Executive Chairman of Century Communities. Looking ahead to 2025, the company projects home deliveries in the range of 11,700 to 12,400 homes and home sales revenues between $4.5 to $4.8 billion.

The company also emphasized its strong financial position, ending the fourth quarter with $2.6 billion of stockholders’ equity and total liquidity of $917.5 million.

Moreover, Century Communities saw improvements in homebuilding debt to capital and net homebuilding debt to net capital, highlighting the company’s financial stability and growth prospects for the future.

Investors and stakeholders seeking more information are encouraged to participate in the webcast and conference call on January 29, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. Further details can be found on Century Communities’ website.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Century Communities’s 8K filing here.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

