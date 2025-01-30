Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Certara alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERT

Certara Trading Up 0.1 %

CERT opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. Certara has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.45, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.51 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Certara by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Certara by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Certara by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Certara by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Free Report

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.