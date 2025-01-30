CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $115.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $92.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.13.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,636.48. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in CF Industries by 47.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

