CGI (NYSE:GIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41, Zacks reports. CGI had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 19.74%.
CGI Stock Up 4.5 %
CGI stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.67. The company had a trading volume of 61,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,184. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $96.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average is $111.27.
CGI Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.
