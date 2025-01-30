Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Walmart by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 47,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Walmart by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 26,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,848,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $97.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $98.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $166,658.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,956,404.35. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,577.05. This represents a 230.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,688 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

