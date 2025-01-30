Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.36.

LNG opened at $228.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.99. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

