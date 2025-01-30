Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $157.45 and last traded at $156.69. 1,804,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,300,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Get Chevron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.