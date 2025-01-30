Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,877.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,967 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,407.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,849.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,780.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 43,801 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

