Citigroup Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $67.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $64.50 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

NYSE LVS traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,374. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,724. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

