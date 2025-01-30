Citigroup Upgrades London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) to Strong-Buy

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS LNSTY opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $37.63.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than London Stock Exchange Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Kimberly-Clark: A Regal Opportunity in This Dividend King
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 5 Stocks With Above-Market Yields Just Raised Payments Further
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Arista Networks’ Stock Plunge: Buying Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.