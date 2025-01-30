Citigroup Upgrades London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) to Strong-Buy

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS LNSTY opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

