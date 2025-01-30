Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $24.20. 141,602 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $218,011.22. The trade was a 19.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

