Cloud Storage Stocks To Watch Today – January 30th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to publicly traded companies that provide storage services on remote servers accessed over the internet. Investors can buy shares in these companies to potentially profit from the increasing demand for cloud storage solutions as businesses and individuals store more data online rather than locally on physical devices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $123.44. The stock had a trading volume of 397,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,773. NetApp has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.37.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CVLT stock traded up $8.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.14. The company had a trading volume of 241,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,909. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.93. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $88.34 and a 12 month high of $178.72.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

ALRM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,438. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

