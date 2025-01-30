Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CIGI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $172.50 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

CIGI traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.14. 21,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.01. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $101.01 and a 1-year high of $156.96. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 197.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

