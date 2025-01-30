Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 20,843 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 285.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

