Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys 327 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. RMR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 49,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

