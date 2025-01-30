Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Sysco by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 93,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,050. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.21.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

