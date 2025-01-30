Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

