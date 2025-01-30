Compass Minerals International Appoints New Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) recently announced key changes to its senior leadership team through an 8-K SEC Filing. The filings detailed the appointment of Patrick Merrin as the company’s new Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Peter Fjellman as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). These appointments come as part of the company’s strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and financial management.

Patrick Merrin, a seasoned executive with over three decades of experience in the mining industry, has been appointed as the new COO. Merrin’s extensive background includes executive positions at Lundin Mining Corporation, Copper Mountain Mining Corporation, Newcrest Mining, and Washington Companies. His appointment is set to be effective from March 3, 2025. The company has outlined his compensation package, which includes a base salary of $575,000, participation in the Management Annual Incentive Program, and equity awards as part of the Long-Term Incentive Program.

On the financial front, Peter Fjellman assumes the role of CFO, bringing with him over 30 years of finance experience across various industrial sectors. Fjellman has held significant financial roles at GXO Logistics, ABB, Danaher Corporation, and Newell Rubbermaid Corporation. His appointment’s effective date was January 28, 2025. Fjellman’s compensation package has been outlined in the CFO Offer Letter, including a base salary of $525,000 and participation in incentive programs.

Jeffrey Cathey, the former Chief Financial Officer of Compass Minerals International, resigned from his position due to personal reasons. However, he will continue to support the company through a consulting agreement for three months during the transition period.

Compass Minerals disclosed the agreements with the new appointees in the 8-K filing, covering details of compensations, roles, and responsibilities. The official press release issued by the company on January 28, 2025, highlighted the appointments of Merrin and Fjellman, emphasizing their collective experience and contributions to the company’s growth strategy.

The appointments of Patrick Merrin and Peter Fjellman are part of Compass Minerals’ strategic plans to strengthen its leadership team and drive operational and financial excellence.

For further details on the appointments, compensations, and other related information, interested parties can refer to the full 8-K SEC Filing available on the company’s official website.

