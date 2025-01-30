Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading 2.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.

