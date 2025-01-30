Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.120-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.0 million-$127.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.7 million.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CLB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 86,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,863. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $25.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $843.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

