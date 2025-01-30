Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Up 11.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.20 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 95.74 ($1.19). Approximately 22,979,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 812% from the average daily volume of 2,519,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.07).

Costain Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £258.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.09.

About Costain Group

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

