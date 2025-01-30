Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Up 11.3% – What’s Next?

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.20 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 95.74 ($1.19). Approximately 22,979,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 812% from the average daily volume of 2,519,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.07).

Costain Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of £258.70 million, a P/E ratio of 863.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.13.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

