Coston McIsaac & Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Coston McIsaac & Partners lessened its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Ingredion comprises 2.0% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Coston McIsaac & Partners owned 0.08% of Ingredion worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 3.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $861,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,922.44. The trade was a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,794.20. The trade was a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,692 shares of company stock worth $9,634,868 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.52. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INGR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens upgraded Ingredion to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

