Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $245,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 86.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHD stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.