Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases 162 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Peirce Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $107.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average of $102.42. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.