Coston McIsaac & Partners Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Coston McIsaac & Partners trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Hershey were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Down 0.2 %

Hershey stock opened at $149.41 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $147.60 and a one year high of $211.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.73.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hershey from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hershey from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.79.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

