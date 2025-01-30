Coston McIsaac & Partners Sells 2,073 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Coston McIsaac & Partners reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $126,997,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 326.4% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,900,000 after buying an additional 3,458,045 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,147 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,416,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 343.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,850,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,161 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

