Crews Bank & Trust Invests $2.26 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.26 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

