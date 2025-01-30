Crews Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 165,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 0.7% of Crews Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Crews Bank & Trust owned about 0.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IBDS opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

