Crews Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 12,597 Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU)

Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Crews Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.41% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

AVMU stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43.

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

