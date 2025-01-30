Crews Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 6,506 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $119.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average of $116.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

