Crews Bank & Trust Takes $858,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

DIS stock opened at $114.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.52.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

