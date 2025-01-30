DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on OP Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

