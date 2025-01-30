DA Davidson Increases Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $200.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CR. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

CR stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.51. 43,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,089. Crane has a 52-week low of $118.48 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day moving average of $158.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Crane by 81.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

