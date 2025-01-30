DA Davidson Increases Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Price Target to $44.00

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of OBK opened at $38.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBK. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

