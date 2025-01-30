DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Price

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSBI. StockNews.com downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Midland States Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $420.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($3.19). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

