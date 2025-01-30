Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Reduced by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 3.0% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Danaher by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,617,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,566,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,097,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,417,342,000 after acquiring an additional 148,251 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,552,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,265,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116,299 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Danaher by 17.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,582,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,141,000 after purchasing an additional 535,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,715,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $224.96 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $223.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $162.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.09 and its 200-day moving average is $253.66.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.57.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

