Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 253,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 633,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Datametrex AI Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

About Datametrex AI

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.