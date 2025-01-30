Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 253,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 633,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Datametrex AI Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.
Datametrex AI Company Profile
Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Datametrex AI
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Rebuilding the Empire: Can Dollar General Rally in 2025?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Coinbase Gains Momentum on App Store—What It Means for the Stock
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.