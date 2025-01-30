DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in DaVita were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 56.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in DaVita by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

DaVita Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $173.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.